The Buckeyes got off to a hot start and never looked back.

No. 4 Ohio State rebounded from its loss against No. 1 Iowa, beating No. 19 Michigan 25-15 Saturday at the Crisler Center, extending the Buckeyes’ winning streak against the Wolverines to four.

No. 18 Brendan McCrone won the first match for the Buckeyes at 125 pounds, winning in a 12-3 major decision over Christian Tanefeu.

Then, No. 10 Nic Bouzakis, who didn’t wrestle in Ohio State’s loss against Iowa, returned against archrival Michigan with a massive 19-3 tech fall win over Nolan Wertanen to give the Buckeyes an early 9-0 advantage.

Following the tech fall, it was business as usual for No.1 Jesse Mendez at the 141 division, as he dominated No.11 Sergio Lemley to stay undefeated and put the Buckeyes up 13-0 with another major decision victory.

After an 8-2 victory from No. 9 Dylan D’Emilio at 149 pounds, the Wolverines finally got on the board right before the break, as No. 15 Chase Saldate won in an 8-0 major decision over No. 17 Sammy Sasso to cut into the Buckeyes’ lead to 16-4.

Michigan wasn’t done as it followed up the major decision with another victory at 165, as No. 10 Beau Mantanona beat e’Than Birden 12-5 to cut the Buckeyes’ lead to single digits at nine.

That was the extent of the Wolverines’ success though as Ohio State got back on track at 174 pounds thanks to a narrow 5-3 win from No. 5 Carson Kharchla over Joseph Walker which put the Buckeyes up to 19-7.

The dagger came in the 184-pound division, as No. 19 Ryder Rogotzke got Ohio State’s first pin of the day on No. 23 Jaden Bullock with 1:31 left in the first period, which put the Buckeyes up with an insurmountable 25-7 lead.

It wasn’t a strong finish for Ohio State, but it didn’t matter. The Buckeyes fell in their last two matches of the day at 197 and 285 pounds, as No. 2 Jacob Cardenas beat No. 18 Seth Shumate in a major decision and No. 9 Josh Heindselman topped No. 7 Nick Feldman in a regular decision.

However, it was too little and too late for the Wolverines as the Buckeyes came away with a 25-14 victory.

Ohio State will return home Feb. 7 to take on Minnesota at 7 p.m. in the Covelli Center.