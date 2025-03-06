Spring break is a popular time to travel while in college. Most students get at least a week off from their studies, giving them time to explore new destinations, relax and have fun.

While a spring break trip can create memories that last a lifetime, it also can be a significant expense for many college students. Attempting to pay for spring break experiences can push some students to take on debt, while other students might realize they can’t afford a trip at all.

Spring break trips aren’t necessarily on every student’s bucket list, but if you’re planning on one, consider these six options to help you plan a memorable – and affordable — spring break adventure.

Make a budget and stick to it

Creating a budget can help you save before your trip and keep you on track when you arrive. Even if a trip isn’t in your plans this year, you can start saving for future travel. Set up a spring break savings account and put money aside from summer jobs and internships, holiday gifts or birthday presents. Ask family members if they can contribute airline miles, hotel points and gift cards to help cut down costs. If your schedule allows, take on a part-time job or pick up additional hours at your current job to bring in extra income. Book travel quickly

Spring break is a popular time for many to get away, so travel costs could be at a premium. Book your transportation and lodging as early as possible to avoid higher fares and fees. Go off the beaten path

Popular spring break hangouts in Florida, the Caribbean and Mexico are often more expensive during spring break season (generally March and April). Consider visiting lesser-known locales or cities that aren’t typical spring break destinations – they’re less likely to have spring break price hikes. Find hidden savings possibilities

Examine every item on your itinerary for potential savings. If you plan to fly, pack light to avoid baggage fees. See if student discounts are available Become a tourist in your own town

Maybe you want to avoid the stress of longer-distance travel, but don’t want to stay home the entire break either. Try making the most of your hometown, a nearby town or your college town if you’re staying on campus. Visit local attractions, like that art museum you drive by every day, and see if you can get a student discount. If you want to get away for a day or two, drive to a nearby town, state or national park, or tourist area you’ve been meaning to explore. Stay in school

Many schools offer organized study or volunteer programs abroad or service-learning opportunities near campus during spring break. Scholarships are often available to cover some or even all program costs. College credit could be available as well, helping you catch up, get ahead or stay on track toward your degree goals.

Final thoughts

Whether you’re saving for your dream trip or considering alternative spring break plans, you can create your ideal spring break experience without breaking the bank.

Planning for spring break can help you understand how much you need to save or spend for your big adventure. Stick to an agenda that works for your financial situation so you’ll make enjoyable memories while being smart with your money.

For more financial health tips, visit chase.com/personal/financial-goals/students