The Undergraduate Student Government elections are set to begin Monday at noon, and three presidential candidates remain eager to reshape the organization.

Information about how to vote in this year’s presidential election, which will conclude at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, can be found on the USG website.

Oliver Griffth

Oliver Griffith, a second-year in molecular genetics and current USG parliamentarian, said he is running on a platform shaped by his rural upbringing and a commitment to student advocacy.

The Centerburg, Ohio, native said he grew up in a town of roughly 1,700 people before coming to Ohio State. He described the transition as a “culture shock,” as it allowed him to “learn all the different niches that separate rural and urban America.”

Griffith said he feels his experiences with navigating this change, as well as his understanding of institutional barriers faced by students like himself, can help him begin a new chapter for USG. Additionally, Griffith said he believes students from rural communities face institutional disadvantages, often lacking access to AP courses, clubs and structured career paths.

“Should students be penalized because they never had an opportunity?” Griffith said. “I don’t think so.”

Griffith said his campaign prioritizes enhancing campus safety, increasing funding for student organizations and implementing dining hall reforms.

He said safety is not just about statistics, but also about how students feel.

“If someone doesn’t feel safe, are they really safe?” he said.

Griffith said he aims to address safety concerns by launching a new lighting initiative to decrease dark areas on and around campus.

Furthermore, Griffith said he is committed to growing funding for student organizations while ensuring students have a voice in how funds are allocated.

“No one knows how to spend the students’ money better than the students,” he said.

Finally, Griffith said he wants to address the impact of inflation on campus, particularly when it comes to dining halls.

“The value of a swipe continues to remain at $8; however, the prices continue to rise,” he said. “The value of the swipe is not matching inflation. We have a couple unique ways that we’re revealing in our campaign about how we can make some dining hall reform to not only save the students money, but also to make it more realistic for the university.”

Chay Robert Rossing

Rossing — a fourth-year in French and Francophone studies, philosophy and religious studies — is running on a platform of inclusivity, action and accessibility.

Rossing, also USG’s current justice and equity director, said his motivations stem from his personal experiences growing up in a low-income neighborhood on government assistance. He said these experiences have shaped his dedication to equity and reform.

Notably, Rossing said he emphasizes listening, organizing and advocating for structural change, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. His platform includes implementing DEI training for all USG officials, having a designated DEI chair and advocating for menstrual leave.

Additionally, Rossing said he prioritizes increasing student collaboration, expanding outreach to student organizations and ensuring USG remains responsive to students’ concerns.

“Working in justice and equity has taught me about the value of listening, the power of being comfortable with being uncomfortable and how to move from a space of frustration and anger to a place of organizing and action,” Rossing said.

Growing up in a predominantly lower-class neighborhood deeply influenced Rossing’s passion for equity, he said.

“I had a really tough childhood, but you know, every time I interacted with a police officer, everytime I had to speak to a judge, I always got way more sympathy, way more protection, than the people who were dealing with the same stuff, who grew up on the same street as me, interacted with the same people as me, but didn’t get the same treatment I did because I was white or because I was a man,” Rossing said.

Rossing said his awareness of systemic privilege has fueled his advocacy work.

“Early on, I remember picking up on the ways I was given opportunities my peers weren’t because there was something about me which privileged me once I entered the room.”

That realization, he said, motivated him to fight “like hell” to ensure equal access for all students.

Finally, Rossing said he considers student outreach to be an essential tool for bringing more perspectives into USG.

“Student [organization] collaboration is critical to getting more voices from people on the ground into student government spaces and making their voice heard,” Rossing said.

Amjad Almuti

Amjad Almuti, a third‑year in psychology and current USG senator, said he is running on the dual principles of inclusion and transparency.

Almuti has served in USG for two years. During that time, he’s occupied the roles of student senator, a member of the dean’s student advisory board and a student representative for USG’s rules committee.

Also placing focus on engagement and mental health initiatives, Almuti said his key objectives include establishing a stronger sense of accountability within USG and prioritizing students’ overall needs.

“We need to make sure student voices are heard before major decisions are made,” Almuti said. “One of the biggest things I’ve worked on is stopping policies that don’t fit our campus needs.”

This mindset — along with a lifelong commitment to aiding social change — lent itself to Almuti’s campaign process, he said.

“I think it’s very important that when I see something is wrong or needs change, I do it myself,” Almuti said.

Almuti said he also wants to increase USG’s public student advocacy.

“I’ve seen that USG has not done as many public things in the past couple of years,” Almuti said. “They didn’t have a strong public presence relating to policies, so I thought I would run to make a difference.”

Moreover, Almuti said he plans to propose various solutions focused on mental health. These include introducing “monthly reset days” during academically challenging periods of the semester, specialized therapy services and 24/7 operational areas of campus gyms and libraries.

“Usually when you’re studying, you have to make a decision,” Almuti said. “Do I stay in the library late or do I go work out and focus on my health? So, it’s kind of a trade off.”

Almuti — who is from Bay Ridge, New York, and has Palestinian roots — said he is also passionate about putting forth initiatives related to granting cultural and religious accommodations, along with uplifting international students.

Building on these goals, Almuti said he hopes to push for easier access to education visas, as well as cultural, living and dietary accommodations for students who require them.