It was a stress-free day for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes coasted to an 8-3 win over Valparaiso behind a six-inning, 10-strikeout performance from pitcher Jake Michalak Sunday at Bill Davis Stadium.

“It feels good to get a big one off my shoulders,” Michalak said. “Now I can take that confidence and bring it into Big Ten play.”

Ohio State struck for 13 hits in the contest, with four different players recording multiple-hit days.

Despite the dominating performance, head coach Justin Haire said his team is still trying to figure out what it takes to play more consistently at an elite level.

“I think we’re still learning about ourselves, and we’re still trying to figure out what it takes to be consistently good at a high level,” Haire said.

The Buckeyes got on the board in the second inning, bringing two across on a double from first baseman Will Carpenter and a single from third baseman Maddix Simpson.

But Valparaiso cut the deficit to two runs in the fourth as they plated a two-out RBI single.

Ohio State found a power surge in the seventh, as back-to-back homers from third baseman Tyler Pettorini and left fielder Matthew Graveline plated three runs to extend its lead to 6-1.

The Buckeyes continued to add on in the eighth, scoring two as Pettorini singled in another run before scoring on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The Beacons threatened in the ninth, tacking on two runs, but it was too little, too late, as Ohio State held on for the 8-3 win.

Haire cited being at Bill Davis Stadium for the first time this week as helping his team during the home stand.

“I think being at home helps,” Haire said. “Having some extra time to go through our pregame routine, to be able to meet, to be able to play in front of our home crowd, to sleep in our own beds, all of those things certainly benefit our guys getting into a routine and figuring it out.”

The Buckeyes (4-9) will return to Bill Davis Stadium Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Eastern Michigan (7-6, 3-0 MAC). Big Ten+ will stream the game.