Miami looked poised to grab the momentum after scoring the first run.

But seven Buckeye runs later, that momentum was quickly short-lived.

Behind a seven-run first inning, Ohio State blazed past Miami (Ohio) 14-7 Tuesday at Bill Davis Stadium.

Center fielder Reggie Bussey finished the game 2-for-3, hit his first career homer and drove in a career-high six runs.

Bussey credited the coaching staff for helping him get back on track after a tough weekend.

“I kind of had a rough weekend, and I got to work on Monday with the coaches,” Bussey said. “They just told me to have confidence. They know that I can get it done in spots, and they just trusted me.”

The RedHawks struck first, taking a 1-0 lead with three hits and a walk in the first inning.

Ohio State responded and batted around in the bottom half to score seven runs, led by two RBI hits from first baseman Ryan Miller and Bussey.

The Buckeyes plated another in the second as an infield hit by left fielder Matthew Graveline brought home shortstop Lee Ellis to make it 8-1.

Ohio State then added another run in the fourth as right fielder Trey Lipsey clubbed a ball off the top of the right-field fence. The ball took a fortuitous bounce, allowing him to speed around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Lipsey said it was possible because of his instincts as soon as he made contact.

“Once I was out of the box, I was pretty much trying to start moving just in case anything happened,” Lipsey said.

In innings two through four, the Buckeyes relied on the arm of Gavin Kuzniewski. The freshman tossed three scoreless innings to help the Buckeyes maintain their lead.

Head coach Justin Haire said Kuzniewski is consistently improving.

“It feels like every time out, he’s gotten a little bit better and a little bit better,” Haire said.

Miami pulled a little closer in the fifth, bringing two runs around to cut the deficit to six.

But that’s as close as they would come.

Bussey blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth, blasting a three-run home run to extend Ohio State’s lead to 12-3.

The homer was Bussey’s first career, dating back to his time at Oakland, where he spent his first two seasons.

For Bussey, the home run was a dream.

“I mean, to be from Ohio and hit my first career bomb for those Bucks, man,” Bussey said. “I mean, that’s just a dream come true.”

Two runs in the sixth pushed the Buckeyes’ lead to 11, which was their biggest of the game.

The RedHawks battled and scored four runs over the last three innings, but ultimately fell 14-7.

Haire is confident that regardless of opponent, Ohio State can find a way to win.

“It doesn’t matter who we play,” Haire said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee, Miami. None of it matters. If we play like we’re capable of playing, then we’ll have a chance to win.”

Ohio State (6-12, 0-3 Big Ten) returns to conference play this weekend as it travels to Iowa City, Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes (11-8, 4-2 Big Ten) in a weekend series beginning Friday at 5:02 p.m. The game will be streamed on Big Ten+.