Another series, another winless weekend for the Buckeyes.

For the second straight weekend, Ohio State returns home without a victory as it dropped all three contests to the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa dominated the series, outscoring the Buckeyes 42-7.

Game 1

Iowa controlled game one Friday, beating Ohio State 12-0 in seven innings. It racked up 10 hits in the process.

The long ball was the X factor for the Hawkeyes as they launched four homers to burst out to a 9-0 lead over the first four innings.

The Hawkeyes added three more in the fifth on a double, single and wild pitch before cruising to a 12-0 win.

Game 2

Behind a five-run first inning, Iowa took game two 12-5 Saturday.

The Hawkeyes struck for five runs in the first frame on four hits and four walks before the Buckeyes stranded the bases loaded.

Ohio State began to claw back as it pulled within two runs over the second and third innings on solo homers by designated hitter Mason Eckelman, first baseman Ryan Miller and an RBI single by shortstop Lee Ellis.

Iowa quickly restored a five-run lead and plated two runs in the bottom of the third.

The Buckeyes battled as another single by Ellis in the fourth brought home two runs to make it 8-5.

But that’s as close as they got.

Four Hawkeye runs in the fifth put the game out of reach as Iowa pitching held Ohio State scoreless the rest of the way, securing a 12-5 victory.

Game 3

Domination — Iowa never gave Ohio State a chance Sunday as it pummeled the Buckeyes on 15 hits to win 18-2 in seven innings.

The Hawkeyes quickly pulled out in front in the first, scoring three runs on a double and a two-RBI single.

Ohio State got within one as Miller connected on a two-run homer that traveled 472 feet.

But that’s all the Buckeyes would muster.

Iowa kept Ohio State off the board for the next five innings, scoring 15 runs in the process as they breezed to an 18-2 win.

The Buckeyes (6-15, 0-6 Big Ten) return home to Bill Davis Stadium Friday to open a three-game series with the Big Ten preseason favorite Oregon Ducks (18-5, 6-2 Big Ten) at 6 p.m. The game will stream on Big Ten+.