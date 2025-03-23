Despite being short-handed, Columbus dominated the stat sheet in all but one category — goals.

And because of that, the Crew and New York City FC tied 0-0 Saturday night at Lower.com Field.

Center midfielder Cesar Ruvalcaba, a first-time starter for the Crew, said isn’t worried about the lack of a goal and knows it’s just a matter of time.

“It’s just about getting the final product and knowing that it’s gonna come,” Ruvalcaba said. “Just staying patient and hungry, we’re staying confident in ourselves, no matter what.”

Columbus was without four players due to national team call-ups, midfielder Max Arfsten (United States), defender Mohamed Farsi (Algeria), midfielder Taha Habroune (United States Under-20s), and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte (United States).

Even with key contributors missing, energy was ripping through the stadium pre-game.

And the Crew capitalized on their home-field advantage by controlling the match from the opening kick.

The Columbus offense generated 10 first-half shots and put three on goal.

Near goals from defender Yevhen Cheberko and right wing Aziel Jackson brushed the goalpost and crossbar.

As for the New York City offense, it was stifled. They totaled just two shots in the first half, neither of which were on goal.

Columbus manager Wilfried Nancy said he was very pleased with the Crew’s suffocating defensive performance.

“The fact that we attack well in terms of position, we were able to defend well,” Nancy said. “My players were so smart.”

Through the first half, Columbus controlled possession for more than 60% of game time while New York collected numerous fouls.

The second half was more of the same as Columbus controlled the ball while New York struggled to generate any sort of offense.

The Crew ended the game with 23 shots and five on goal, while New York managed only five shots all night.

In the 75th minute, center forward Jacen Russell-Rowe missed a shot attempt that would’ve but the Crew on the board. Five minutes later, right back Andres Herrera missed his opportunity.

With less than 10 minutes to play, a draw seemed inevitable.

But in the 84th minute, Columbus created another opportunity.

Russell-Rowe received a pass and unloaded a shot, and sent it past New York City’s Freese to break the scoreless affair.

The fans erupted.

But the officials went to video assistance review and determined that Crew left back DeJuan Jones was offside before the goal was scored, negating the point.

Nancy said he felt the roller coaster of emotions when the goal was taken away.

“Sometimes you feel a bit stupid because you celebrate like crazy and suddenly it is no good,” Nancy said. “I’m not the type of person that is going to be loud, so I was loud, and suddenly no, it’s not a goal.”

The last few minutes ended with Columbus scratching and clawing to score a goal, but New York City played keep away as the time ran out.

The Crew will face D.C. United on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington.