Every summer and fall, thousands of Ohioans dress in their finest medieval attire and attend Renaissance festivals across the state, stepping back in time to a vibrant era of history.

Even though Columbus is still subject to winter temperatures, community members don’t need to wait to enjoy a joust or devour a giant turkey leg.

As part of its monthly After Dark series, COSI will host its own Renaissance Faire for those aged 21 and up March 13 from 7-10 p.m. In partnership with the Ohio Renaissance Festival and game-publishing company Roll Your Destiny, the event will feature themed food and drinks, live entertainment and activities ranging from karaoke to jousting robots, according to COSI’s website.

After the success of last year’s Renaissance Faire, COSI decided to bring it back on a larger scale, Jacob Essak, COSI’s senior manager of events, said in an email.

“This year, we’ve taken it to the next level with even more interactive elements, a larger vendor marketplace and exciting new activities,” Essak said. “With the expertise of the Ohio Renaissance Faire team, we’re aiming to make this the most unforgettable COSI After Dark yet.”

Attendees can expect to engage in various festivities, including a royal knighting ceremony, trivia and additional scientific demonstrations — such as launching a model trebuchet, a type of medieval catapult, Essak said.

Amanda McVey, COSI’s chief financial officer, said in an email she’s most excited for this year’s vendor marketplace.

“The Ohio Renaissance Faire team is bringing in over 20 talented artisans showcasing handcrafted goods — from leatherwork to custom perfumes — offering guests a chance to take home a unique piece of the experience,” McVey said. “We’re also looking forward to highlighting each artisan’s craft and the incredible work that goes into creating their pieces for COSI After Dark.”

Essak said one of the most exciting additions to this year’s event is The King’s Feast, which will include a honey-glazed roasted turkey leg, vegetables and a full food and drink menu.

“And, of course, no COSI After Dark is complete without a themed cocktail,” Essak said. “This time, it’s the Mead-Knight Elixir, a bold blend of gin, Prosecco and Crafted Mead’s Wildflower Mead.”

Character actors from the Ohio Renaissance Faire team will also roam the COSI Atrium throughout the night, personally interacting with guests to create a more immersive experience, Essak said.

“Every COSI After Dark transforms the Atrium into a vibrant nightclub, complete with themed décor and bars, but for Renaissance Faire, the real magic comes from our collaboration with the Ohio Renaissance Faire,” Essak said. “Their performers, artisans and interactive elements bring an authentic medieval atmosphere to this one-night-only experience.”

McVey said After Dark events are largely shaped by external collaborations and partnerships. She said the COSI staff typically begins preparing for events three to five months in advance, but due to the complexity of the Renaissance theme, this event has been in development for roughly a year.

“Some of our more intricate themes — such as Renaissance Faire — involve ongoing collaboration and relationship-building that evolve over time,” McVey said. “Our partnership with the Renaissance Faire, for example, has developed over the past year, allowing us to create a richer, more immersive experience with each iteration.”

McVey said COSI After Dark’s main goal is to offer adults opportunities to have a fun, carefree night that also provides educational value.

“First and foremost, we want guests to have fun,” McVey said. “COSI After Dark is all about hands-on learning and immersive experiences, and we want people to leave with a sense of excitement, discovery and a night full of unforgettable memories.”

As one of COSI’s most popular events, the Renaissance Faire could possibly return in the future, though McVey said there is no official confirmation yet.

Tickets cost $20 online or $30 at the door. For more information about the event, including costume policies and how to purchase tickets, visit COSI’s website.