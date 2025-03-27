And then there were two.

Brian Voltolini, former associate athletic director and general manager of football operations at Ohio State, is no longer with the football program after his contract was not renewed, Sports Information Director Jerry Emig confirmed to The Lantern.

Voltolini was one of three personnel members remaining from the Urban Meyer era, leaving Mark Pantoni, the general manager of player personnel, and strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti as the only two still with the program.

Emig declined to comment on a reason for Voltolini’s departure. Voltolini did not respond to The Lantern’s request for comment in time for publication.

Voltolini’s duties at Ohio State previously consisted of program operational tasks, which included budget planning and tracking, game day tasks, team charters, hotel selections and other logistical jobs, according to the Department of Athletics’ website.

The website states Voltolini came to Ohio State in 2012 to work alongside Meyer, who was hired in November 2011. He first began working under Meyer in 2001 as a video coordinator at Bowling Green State University.

After his time at Bowling Green State, Voltolini followed Meyer to the University of Utah, where he worked from 2003-2006. Then, Meyer took a job at the University of Florida in 2006 and recruited Voltolini with him to Gainesville, Florida.

During Meyer’s final season with the Gators in 2010, Voltolini took over football operations, and he spent 2011 working under former Florida head coach Will Muschamp’s staff.

Voltolini finally followed Meyer to Ohio State, where he spent six years as the Buckeyes’ director of operations. Voltolini was promoted in 2018 to associate athletic director of football operations, a position he held for the remainder of his time in Columbus.