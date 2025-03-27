The Buckeyes have secured the sixth member of their 2026 recruiting class.

Sam Greer, a 4-star offensive tackle, announced his commitment to play at Ohio State in a Tuesday X post.

“It’s been an amazing journey, [I’m] grateful to have been surrounded by so many good people on my way,” Greer said in the post. “Thank you to all the coaches that have believed in me and helped to develop me, I’ll be forever thankful. In the end I’ve decided to commit to THEE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY!!!”

Greer — a 6-foot-7, 312-pound Akron, Ohio, native — is the No. 9 high school football player in Ohio and No. 23 offensive tackle nationally, according to 247 Sports.

Greer chose Ohio State over offers from Missouri, Florida and Tennessee, according to a Tuesday X post from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

“[All glory to God], best in Ohio stay in Ohio, GO Bucks,” Greer said in Fawcett’s X post.

The commitment makes Greer the second offensive tackle recruit to Ohio State in the 2026 class. The first was Maxwell Riley, who committed March 10.

Greer currently attends Archbishop Hoban High School, where he is a dual-sport athlete, as he also plays varsity basketball.