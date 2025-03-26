Jeremiah Smith etched his name into Ohio State’s record books numerous times throughout his freshman campaign.

He recorded the most receptions ever by a true freshman.

He tallied the most receiving yards ever by a true freshman.

And he logged the most receiving touchdowns ever by a true freshman.

But many fans might not be aware that Smith made history well before he set foot inside of The ‘Shoe.

During last year’s spring practice, Smith was named an “Iron Buckeye,” marking the first time a freshman had ever earned the award. The accolade — given out by strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti — recognizes student-athletes who exemplify “unquestionable training, dedication, determination, discipline, toughness and leadership,” according to a March 19 X post from Ohio State Football.

While preparing for his sophomore year, Smith has once again been named an Iron Buckeye. The standout wide receiver, alongside linebacker Sonny Styles and offensive lineman Austin Siereveld, was officially awarded the honor last week.

“To come back and do it again shows his discipline,” head coach Ryan Day said. “This is something that we talk a lot about: Talent is one thing. Does he have talent? You’re darn right he does. But it doesn’t always necessarily mean you have the discipline to continue to do it over and over again.”

Day said Smith’s most distinct trait is his ability to consistently make the right decisions when taking care of his body, ensuring he always gives maximum effort and brings high intensity.

“He controls how much discipline and skill he has in his life, and so that’s something we tell our entire team to focus on,” Day said. “God’s giving you a certain amount of talent. It’s the discipline and skill that you control. And that’s to me, again, where he’s special. His work ethic sets an example for the other guys.”

In addition to his dedication and on-field performance, Smith also possesses a flair for leadership both on and off the field. Being a star player on any team, regardless of the sport in question, typically comes with the responsibility to be a leader, both by example and vocally.

Smith has been leading by example ever since he arrived in Columbus.

During a spring practice last week, Day said he saw Smith’s leadership shine in a simple drill exercise.

“It was actually a defensive sort of drill where [you] gets your hands on a guy and [snag] him,” Day said. “And so, when he’s up there, that’s the example for the whole team. If I’m a guy like Quincy [Porter] or one of these young guys like Dez [De’Zie Jones], I’m watching and saying, ‘Wait a minute, if Jeremiah’s doing it, I gotta do it.’ And that’s great leadership right there.”

Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said he is challenging Smith — who is naturally more quiet — to find his voice and become more vocal among his teammates.

“We’re all trying to just get him out of his comfort zone and see if he can make an impact on some of his peers from a communication standpoint,” Hartline said.

Hartline even said when Smith was settling into Ohio State last year, he rarely said a word. But now, his voice is beginning to be heard around the program as he develops into a more all-around leader.

“He’s being a little more outspoken; I think he’s speaking more in the receiver room [now],” Hartline said. “Even [in the] conversations that we have, you just feel more and more intellect and football IQ, and all that’s just growing. He’s just another year older and another year of improvement, so he’s growing that way, but I would say probably a little more outspoken than he was when he first walked in.”

Day also said he sees great leadership potential in Smith going forward, particularly if his teammates begin gravitating toward him even more.

“If he can start bringing guys with him, that’s the next step for him,” Day said.