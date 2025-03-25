There are many exciting outcomes that come with being National Champions: Celebrations with fans in the days following the win, a ring for everyone involved and a greater motivation to secure a repeat victory next season are just a few.

The Buckeyes, however, will also take a celebratory trip to the White House.

The 2024-25 Ohio State football team will head to Washington, D.C. for a ceremonial visit to the White House April 14 — a tradition most major sports league champions typically follow, head coach Ryan Day announced Monday.

“It’s an honor to be invited,” Day said. “We were formally invited; it’s customary [to go].”

The Buckeyes will be the first collegiate football team to visit President Donald Trump in the White House during his second term, along with Ohio State alum and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Day said the trip is a goal he has had his sights set on since he was young.

“I remember growing up and watching the national championship teams go to the White House, and I always looked at that like, ‘Man, what an honor that would be,’” Day said. “It’s part of the celebration of our team.”

Day said he feels excited about the visit and what it means for the program at large.

“[I’m] looking forward to getting that all planned out,” Day said.

This story was updated at 1:06 a.m. March 25 to clarify the visit is officially scheduled for April 14.