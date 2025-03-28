Will Howard’s playing career at Ohio State may be over, but he’s not done making an impact on fellow Buckeyes in his Columbus community.

Thursday, outside of the Ohio Union, Howard partnered with the National Marrow Donor Program and Be The Match to host a meet and greet honoring Charlotte “Charley” Bauer, an Ohio State student who died from complications related to a bone marrow transplant last month.

“Nothing I could ever accomplish on the field will ever be as big as something like this — being able to give back to the community, and give back to these cancer patients and these kids that need a match,” Howard said.

Howard spent hours on campus taking pictures, signing autographs and exchanging hugs with Ohio State students.

Those in line were given a testing kit and encouraged to swab the inside of their mouths. Then, they could register themselves as potential donors and be matched with someone in need of a marrow transplant.

“I know that there’s a potential that one of these people can save someone’s life,” Howard said. “If I can stand out here, and take pictures with them and do whatever, I’ve been saying, ‘A picture for a swab,’ all day. It’s just cool to be a part of this.”

Howard’s mother, Maureen Howard, helped students capture photos as she watched her son make a difference for people in need.

“It is the cherry on top,” Maureen Howard said, with Queen’s 1977 song “We Are The Champions” playing in the background. “This past year has been not without some bumps during the season, but it ended up being a dream season. Everything he came here to do, he accomplished because of the guys around him. The team, the coaches — it was a really special season.”

Will Howard’s ultimate goal for the day was to have 100 students join the registry.

The final number was upwards of 400.

“It means the world, man,” Will Howard said. “I’m so glad that even just my presence being here can attract people; it’s surreal. It’s a blessing that my platform is this big now, but it’s great.”

When it comes to raising her children, Maureen Howard said she’s always emphasized the importance of giving back.

“We’ve always taught our kids, if you have a platform, you gotta make an impact, use it for good and change the world,” Maureen Howard said. “Will has done that, and I’m just so proud of him.”

Notably, Thursday wasn’t the first time Howard has partnered with the NMDP and Be The Match. Before he transferred to Ohio State, Howard helped host two similar drives at Kansas State, and he saved multiple lives.

“We had probably five or six people from those drives that have gone on to be matches, and donate blood to people and have saved five or six lives,” Will Howard said.

Though Will Howard is on the cusp of potentially being drafted into the NFL, he said his motivation to impact his community in positive ways will never change, even at the next level.

“I don’t know what my foundation is gonna be, but it will probably be something around this: leukemia, lymphoma, blood cancer, drive stuff,” Will Howard said. “There are so many people out there that need it, and for me to be able to use my platform and just spread the word, be able to maybe get some people out there that need matches, get the matches, it means the world.”