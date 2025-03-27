Coughs ringing through Ohio State’s lecture halls may be the result of a “quad-demic,” according to health experts.

There’s a reason why this flu season has seemed more intense than in previous years. Multiple viruses are impacting Columbus this year, including COVID-19, RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus — and more, according to Dr. Kirti Shanker, a physician and clinical assistant professor at Ohio State’s Morehouse Advanced Urgent Care who specializes in family medicine.

“The quad-demic is actually infections like COVID-19, the flu, influenza A&B and also RSV and other respiratory illnesses and bacterial pneumonia, viruses like these,” Shanker said. “So, there is simultaneous circulation of all these viruses during the season, actually circulating all at the same time.”

The potential for a simultaneous infection means individuals’ immune systems could be at their weakest this year, following each viral infection. More viruses mean more opportunities to fall ill, and a weakened immune system only compounds that risk, Shanker said.

“How it’s affecting us is when there are multiple infections. People are getting co-infections, so it’s affecting their immune system,” Shanker said. “So, when it weakens your immune system, then the complications or the severity of the other viral illnesses are actually getting worse.”

Though feverishness, a sore throat and clogged sinuses are common symptoms of each disease, they can vary depending on the individual, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The flu may also cause muscle aches, fatigue and headaches.

Similarly, RSV induces cold-like symptoms that have the potential to become bronchiolitis or pneumonia, according to the CDC. However, RSV is most commonly found in older adults and infants.

On the other hand, norovirus — which mainly causes diarrhea, vomiting and nausea — has not been studied as much as other ailments encompassed by the quad-demic, Lisa George, press officer for the CDC, said in an email.

“Currently, state, local, and territorial health departments are not required to report individual cases of norovirus illness to CDC,” George said. “We may not know about many cases because people may not seek healthcare for their illness, and most hospitals and doctor’s offices do not generally test for norovirus.”

When attempting to control the spread of these viruses, the first measure of protection is self-seclusion, Shanker said.

“If [students] have symptoms, they should obviously not go to public places,” Shanker said. “They should try to refrain from going to school and get tested promptly because the timing might be crucial.”

The CDC advises that wearing a mask could help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses, according to its Respiratory Illnesses webpage. However, Shanker said she has conflicted feelings about imposing a mask mandate at this time.

“Obviously, we all know that during the COVID pandemic, we were masking, and due to taking those measures, we saw less cases of influenza as well during that time,” Shanker said. “I’m not certain if masking should be made mandatory at this time, but definitely, if you have symptoms of the flu, people should avoid going in person. I’m not sure; I have mixed feelings about making masking mandatory at this time, actually.”