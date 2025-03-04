Megha Saravanan is a fourth-year in environmental policy and decision making at Ohio State.

I am deeply unsettled by the Ohio State administration’s decision to discontinue the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Center for Belonging and Social Change, as The Lantern reported Thursday.

Universities have a crucial responsibility to ensure all students, regardless of their backgrounds, receive the support they need to thrive. ODI and CBSC have played essential roles in connecting students to vital resources, fostering inclusive spaces and promoting equity on campus.

During my time at Ohio State, programs offered through CBSC have helped me grow into a more empathetic and critically engaged student. Overall, the CBSC provides community spaces where students of different identities can feel safe and supported.

I remember attending a gathering for members of the Asian community during my first year — it was one of the first times I truly felt welcomed on campus. Another experience that stands out was a workshop hosted by the CBSC on the injustices Native American women face. It was an eye-opening and educational opportunity that broadened my understanding of systemic harm.

I have seen firsthand how ODI works to address unconscious bias and uplift marginalized communities, ensuring all students have an equal opportunity to succeed.

Ohio State’s decision ignores the reality we live in. Students come from diverse backgrounds and require a variety of support structures. Eliminating these offices will directly harm students, limiting access to essential resources and dismantling spaces that foster belonging.

The university is taking steps that will make education and community less accessible for many. I ask members of the Ohio State community to not let our long history of inclusive practices end silently.

We are only a strong community when we support every single member. I urge students, faculty and staff to demand change from President Ted Carter Jr.’s administration.

There is still time to prevent the harm caused by Ohio Senate Bill 1, which seeks to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs statewide and prevent faculty from going on strike. Please contact your representatives and submit testimony against this bill.

Sincerely,

Megha





