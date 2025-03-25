A second men’s basketball player has officially entered the transfer portal.

Evan Mahaffey — who transferred to Ohio State two seasons ago from Penn State — announced his intention to switch programs for the second time in his college career via X Monday.

Mahaffey now joins center Austin Parks as the second basketball player to enter the portal.

Mahaffey — a Cincinnati, Ohio, native — played 18 minutes per game and averaged 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in the 2024-25 season.

In the 2023-24 season, Mahaffey accumulated 4.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 22 minutes per game.

Now, the 6-foot-6 guard — who played the wing for the Buckeyes — will search for his third collegiate home.

Ohio State must add at least one additional wing player before next season, with Mahaffey leaving and guard Micah Parrish out of college eligibility.