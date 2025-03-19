Ohio State center Austin Parks will not return to the Buckeyes next season.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore announced his entry into the transfer portal via a Tuesday X post, becoming the first Ohio State player to do so this offseason.

“I’ve been taught so many life lessons, formed lifelong friendships and am forever thankful for my time in Columbus,” Parks said in the post.

Parks appeared in 15 games this season, averaging 1.3 points in 8.3 minutes per game. He logged five games with at least 10 minutes of playing time each but missed multiple games due to an undisclosed injury.

A former three-star recruit from St. Marys, Ohio, Parks ranked fifth in the state in his class, according to 247 Sports.

Parks’ reason for leaving the Buckeyes is unclear, but he said in the X post that with two years of eligibility remaining, he is “looking forward to finding [his] last stop to call home.”