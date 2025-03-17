Ohio State’s season is officially over.

After missing the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year, the Buckeyes have declined an invitation to participate in FOX’s new College Basketball Crown Tournament, Ohio State Sports Information Director Gary Petit confirmed Monday.

This will be a change for head coach Jake Diebler. After the Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament last season, they accepted their invitation to play in the National Invitation Tournament.

But now, the top two NET-ranked Big Ten teams who didn’t secure an NCAA spot on Selection Sunday are only permitted to play in the Crown Tournament in Las Vegas or end their seasons.

And Ohio State has opted to begin its crucial offseason.

Going into the Big Ten Tournament just one week ago, the Buckeyes’ future looked pretty bright — they were headed for the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, thanks to their numerous Quad 1 wins during the regular season.

Ohio State just needed to beat a struggling Iowa team to likely cement its bid into the Big Dance, but inconsistent play — especially on the offensive end — proved costly as the No. 10 Buckeyes fell to the No. 15 Hawkeyes 77-70 Wednesday.

Undoubtedly, that game will be the one Buckeye fans, players and coaches will remember all offseason.

With all eyes on the 2025-26 season — a pivotal year for Diebler to steer Ohio State’s ship back in the right direction — the transfer portal window will officially open March 24, as Ohio State attempts to build its roster for next year.