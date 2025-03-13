Heading into Wednesday’s game, Ohio State’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament were up in the air.

A win against Iowa would’ve all but secured the Buckeyes’ spot in the big dance.

But Ohio State couldn’t execute down the stretch and now its tournament hopes are in extreme jeopardy.

With their postseason hopes in the balance, the No. 10-seeded Buckeyes fell to the 15th-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes 77-70 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Now, Ohio State must sit back and hope that its season can continue into March Madness.

If the Buckeyes do sneak into the field of 68, it’ll be because of their six Quad 1 wins.

Nevertheless, Wednesday was a phenomenal opportunity for Ohio State to sure up their postseason bid. Instead, the Buckeyes didn’t give guard Bruce Thornton much offensive help.

Thornton tallied a game-high 24 points, but his efforts weren’t enough to compensate for inconsistent play on both ends of the floor.

Neither team could get anything to fall early — it took five minutes for the first field goal to be made.

While Ohio State opened the game cold and missed its first five shots, somehow, Iowa had a worse start. It took the Hawkeyes merely six minutes to put any points on the board.

From that point, both offenses began to click.

Iowa made 14 of its 22 shots to end the half, which included six 3-pointers.

Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. sent Ohio State into the half tied at 37. Ohio State was led by forward Devin Royal, who had a team-high 10 points at the break.

Much like the opening minutes of the game, the Buckeyes came out of the half unable to get much to go offensively — and after a steal and subsequent layup by Iowa forward Seydou Traore, Ohio State faced a game-high eight-point deficit, 54-46.

But the Buckeyes stormed back, thanks to an 8-0 run as it took a 57-56 lead with just under 10 minutes left.

Down the stretch, Ohio State failed to score over a four-minute period while Iowa eventually capitalized. The Hawkeyes rattled off seven straight points to push their lead back up to eight, with 3:37 to go.

Thornton showed up late for the Buckeyes, but that was it.

Despite seven points by the junior guard in the final two and a half minutes, no other Ohio State player scored a point.

Down by two with 20 seconds to play, the Buckeyes were in striking distance. They needed one stop for a chance to tie or win the game.

But Iowa guard Brock Harding canned a 3-pointer to bury the Buckeyes and send them home.

Ohio State now must wait to see if it makes the NCAA Tournament. The selection show airs Sunday at 6 p.m. on CBS.