Ohio State has secured its first transfer portal addition for the 2025-26 season, landing former Indiana guard and Ohio native Gabe Cupps.

Cupps, a former four-star recruit from Centerville, Ohio, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes via a Wednesday Instagram post. The sophomore, who missed the majority of the 2024-25 season due to a right meniscus injury, is expected to have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

In his lone healthy season at Indiana, Cupps played in 33 games, starting 22 and averaging 2.9 points per game.

Cupps was down to Ohio State and Indiana during his initial recruitment process, before signing with the Hoosiers ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Prior to his time with Indiana, Cupps helped lead Centerville High School to the 2021 Ohio high school state title and was named Mr. Basketball Ohio the following season in 2022.

Cupps is now the third Mr. Basketball Ohio on the Buckeyes’ roster, joining new teammates Devin Royal (2023) and Colin White (2024). Mr. Basketball is an award presented annually to the top-performing high school men’s basketball player in Ohio and voted upon by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association.

Cupps’ arrival helps fill a gap for Ohio State at point guard, as Ques Glover has officially exhausted his eligibility.