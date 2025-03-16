Disappointment, yet again.

Following a 17-15 season, Ohio State has failed to punch its ticket into the NCAA tournament. It’s now the first time in 20 years that the Buckeyes have missed March Madness in three consecutive years.

After starting the season 5-1 and finishing non-conference play with a solid 8-4 record, Ohio State looked to be headed for its first tournament berth since the 2021-22 season.

But instead of continuing its momentum into conference play, the Buckeyes crumbled down the stretch of the season with just a 9-11 record in Big Ten play.

Ohio State had multiple good opportunities to stack victories late in the year, but inconsistent play — especially on the offensive end — put those dreams to rest.

A matchup against Indiana in the regular season finale would have automatically pushed Ohio State into the second round of the Big Ten tournament, but the Buckeyes gave up a 10-point lead in the second half and allowed the Hoosiers to take a 66-60 victory.

Ohio State’s automatic-bid chances remained slim but alive in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. But, again, the Buckeyes squandered a chance to go dancing due to a 77-70 loss to Iowa in the conference tournament.

It’s still unknown whether or not Ohio State will accept a National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bid, which it did one year ago.