The Buckeyes stood frozen on the Michigan State ice late into the night.

They battled for more than 95 minutes in hopes of their first Big Ten title.

Instead, Ohio State fell just short of a Big Ten championship as the No. 3-seeded Buckeyes fell to the No. 1-seeded Spartans 4-3 in double overtime in East Lansing, Michigan Saturday night.

The Buckeyes came back from two separate deficits, forcing the game into double overtime in a contest that broke the record for the longest-ever recorded game in Big Ten tournament history.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said it hurts to lose, especially knowing his team put it all on the ice.

“Obviously a gut punch,” Rohlik said. “My guys gave me everything I could ask for.”

The Spartans kicked off the game with a bang — they racked up two power-play goals early in the first period.

But the Buckeyes didn’t back down.

Ohio State mounted a comeback as forward Joe Dunlap found the back of the net with just two minutes left in the period to cut Michigan State’s lead in half.

In the second, the Spartans continued to control the ice as they outshot Ohio State 9-7 and kept constant pressure on the Buckeyes.

The Spartans wasted no time in the third period as forward Tanner Kelly netted a shot just 42 seconds into the frame to extend their lead to 3-1.

Ohio State defenseman Damien Carfagna sparked hopes of a late-game turnaround with a goal that brought the Buckeyes back within one.

And with the clock winding down, forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, whose game-winning goal against Penn State had sent the Buckeyes to the championship, stepped up once again.

After a chaotic scramble in front of the net, Fontaine tapped the puck past goaltender Trey Augustine to tie the game with just two minutes remaining.

Rohlik said that goal put his team back into a rhythm that the Buckeyes had been searching for all game.

“We just felt it,” Rohlik said. “We wish that period was a little longer.”

In the first overtime, the Buckeyes outshot the Spartans 11-9, five of those from Fontaine, but it was to no avail. After 80 minutes of hockey, the two teams remained deadlocked at three.

Ohio State entered the second overtime with hungry eyes.

It sought its first Big Ten title.

Michigan State sought its second in a row.

When it came down to the last minutes of the second overtime, forward Isaac Howard found the championship-winning goal for the Spartans.

“(Howard’s) fingerprints are all over this game,” Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said. “I have a hard time believing there’s a better player in this country.”

Ohio State (24-13-2) will set to face Boston University (21-13-2) Thursday at 2 p.m. in Toledo, Ohio. The game will stream on ESPNU.