Too little, too late.

Ohio State scored three goals late in the third period to nearly come back against the Wolverines.

But the Buckeyes couldn’t quite finish the job.

In its regular-season finale, No. 8 Ohio State fell to No. 11 Michigan 4-3 in a heated clash Friday at Value City Arena.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said regardless of the outcome, it’s important for his team to operate on a day-by-day basis.

“We can never take things for granted, right?” Rohlik said. “You just take it one day at a time.”

An early goal from Michigan defenseman Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen stripped away momentum from Ohio State’s squad.

With seven minutes to go in the first period, Buckeye forward Brent Johnson shot from the right circle to tie the game at 1 apiece.

Michigan, however, looked at the bounce back.

Early in the second half, the Wolverines netted two goals four minutes apart, as defenseman Tyler Duke and forward T.J. Hughes put Michigan up 3-1.

But it wouldn’t stop there.

With just under 10 minutes left to play in the period, Wolverines forward William Whitelaw’s shot from the top of the right circle increased Michigan’s lead to 4-1.

Then, a switch flipped for the Buckeyes in the third period.

Ohio State forward Patrick Guzzo said the environment inside the arena plays a huge factor for the team.

“It’s a huge energy booster for us,” Guzzo said. “There’s energy on the bench between the guys, but when you have the crowd into it too, it just makes it way more efficient, way better.”

With just eight minutes left in the final period, Buckeyes forward Joe Dunlap cut the Buckeyes’ deficit down to two.

With around a minute to play, Ohio State brought on an extra attacker, and forward Max Montes netted a goal that brought the Buckeyes within a single point of the Wolverines.

It wasn’t enough.

Ohio State couldn’t equalize late in the game, and its hopes of sweeping Michigan for its last regular-season series screeched to a halt as the Wolverines took home the 4-3 victory.

Rohlik said now, his goal is to get his team motivated and focused for the postseason.

“But the thing is, [we’ll] never be satisfied,” Rohlik said. “I just want to get back to work on Monday and really get ready for the playoffs.”

The Buckeyes earned the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament and will return to action next weekend at Nationwide Arena to face No. 6 Wisconsin. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. March 7, 8 and 9 if necessary.