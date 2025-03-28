Ohio State’s season has officially ended with a crushing loss.

The No. 9 Buckeyes were overwhelmed by No. 8 Boston University 8-3 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday. Despite scoring first and taking the lead twice throughout the matchup, Ohio State eventually fell apart late in Toledo, conceding the most goals it has all season

Following the crushing loss, Buckeyes head coach Steve Rohlik was upbeat but still expressed disappointment

“I liked a lot of our game,” Rohlik said. “I didn’t like the ending part.”

Ohio State showed promise in the first period. Forward Joe Dunlap gave the Buckeyes the lead with a goal just nine minutes into the frame, which stood as the only goal scored in the first 20 minutes.

A battle ensued in the second period.

After Boston tied the game with a goal eight minutes into the second, Ohio State briefly regained the lead twice, only to have the Terriers answer back each time. Dunlap scored his second goal of the game, while forward Max Montes netted what would be the final goal of Ohio State’s season.

But two minutes into the third period, the Terriers took a 4-3 lead.

Three minutes later, they scored yet another goal.

Then another.

Then another.

And finally, one last Boston score by defenseman Cole Hutson firmly sent the Buckeyes packing.

Ohio State forward Davis Burnside acknowledged the momentum Boston gained in the third period was tough to deal with.

“We were right there up until the third period,” Burnside said. “They had a better push than we did.”

Ohio State finished the season with 24 wins, the second-most ever recorded in Rohlik’s tenure with the program.

“We win as a team; we lose as a team,” Rohlik said. “That’s been us all year. We’re a family.”