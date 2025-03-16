









































Going into the final period, the Buckeyes faced an uphill battle to tie the game, let alone win it.

They tied it.

They took the lead.

They lost the lead.

Then, in overtime, No. 10 Ohio State defeated No. 11 Penn State in a dramatic 4-3 sudden-death victory Saturday night in Columbus, securing a spot in the Big Ten tournament championship at Value City Arena.

“That’s playoff hockey right there.” Buckeyes head coach Steve Rohlik said.

The energy in Value City Arena was electric as fans braced for what would be the season finale for one of the two teams.

Halfway through the first period, forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine gave the Buckeyes an early lead with a tip-in just in front of the net.

It was a promising start for Ohio State.

However, Penn State wouldn’t go down without a fight.

With a 1-0 lead, Penn State took the momentum in the second period. Forward Ben Schoen scored just two minutes into the period, followed by forward JJ Wiebusch, who netted a power-play goal seven minutes later to give the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead.

With much on the line in the third period, both teams sensed the intensity of the battle that had unfolded.

The shots on goal in the period alone were 15-13 in favor of Penn State.

Down 2-1, Ohio State needed a response.

And it got the response at 9:19, when Buckeye forward Nathan Lewis tied the game with a tipped goal.

Two minutes later, it looked as if Ohio State had sealed the game-winning goal when forward Patrick Guzzo buried a one-timer in front of the net, lifting the Buckeyes from a one-goal deficit to a 3-2 lead.

With six minutes to go, all Ohio State had to do was hold off Penn State’s offense.

But the Nittany Lions had other plans.

And Rohlik knew it.

“Neither team was going to quit tonight,” he said.

A backhander from Penn State forward Matt DiMarsico with six minutes to play knotted the game at three before it sent the game into overtime.

Fontaine opened the game with a goal, and he sent the Nittany Lions home with a goal, too.

“We got our chance on a two-on-one. And a 100 and plus point guy had it on a stick,” Rohlik said. “I’ll bet money that’s probably going in.”

The Buckeyes return to action Saturday for a chance to capture their first Big Ten title against top-seeded Michigan State.