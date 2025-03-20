For the third time in his career, Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik is the top coach in the Big Ten.

Rohlik was named the 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Athletics website. This marks the third time Rohlik has earned this distinction, having previously been named Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Rohlik said he feels grateful to be surrounded by his players and staff, giving full credit to his team for the distinction.

“This is such a team award,” Rohlik said.

With this latest honor, Rohlik is now tied with Bob Motzko of Minnesota for the most Coach of the Year awards in Big Ten history.

This season, Rohlik led the Buckeyes — who were predicted to finish last in the preseason polls — to a third-place finish in the Big Ten.

Forward Riley Thompson said he thinks Rohlik is the glue that brings the Buckeyes together.

“It’s the way he’s coached us and brought this team together,” Thompson said. “I don’t think anyone expected us to be where we are right now. All that credit goes to him.”

The 24 wins Ohio State has tallied this season count for the second-most under Rohlik’s leadership. Earlier this season, he also achieved his historic 200th career win against Wisconsin in October 2024.

Rohlik has been with the program since the 2013-14 season and currently has the Buckeyes positioned to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time during his tenure.

Ohio State’s accomplishments this season are undoubtedly a result of Rohlik’s commitment to thorough preparation, defenseman Damien Carfagna said.

“The way we prepare, the way we practice, it’s all been methodically planned out,” Carfagna said. “He’s a big reason for our success.”

In addition, Thompson said Rohlik is always willing to challenge his team.

“He gets after it,” Thompson said. “He just pushes us to be better.”

Now, Rohlik and his team have the opportunity to capture their first Big Ten Tournament title against No. 1 Michigan State Saturday. This will mark Ohio State’s first appearance in the final since 2018, when it fell to Notre Dame. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Though Rohlik said he was thankful for the honor of being named Big Ten Coach of the Year, he also emphasized that he and his team are focused on what’s ahead as they approach their next challenge as one unit.

“I think every guy, to a tee, would give up any individual award to have a team award,” Rohlik said. “That’s why we go by team, family and belief, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”