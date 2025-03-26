For most college freshmen, it can be hard to establish a voice and become a leader, especially as a student-athlete.

But Kyle Teune wasn’t any ordinary freshman.

Now, as a senior, he has four years of leadership experience under his belt, and his impact on the men’s volleyball program is clear.

Teune’s evolution from a role player to a key contributor and leader has become increasingly evident with the guidance of head coach Kevin Burch. The outside hitter said he has embraced a leadership role both on and off the court to help set the tone for a team looking to build on its 2024 MIVA Tournament Championship.

Teune originally arrived at Ohio State in 2022 and quickly showed flashes of potential. He contributed in 21 matches as a freshman, with his statistical impact only increasing with the more experience he gained.

Burch said he knew Teune would make an immediate impact for the Buckeyes, noting that his influence stretched beyond the court.

“He came on and we knew he was gonna be somebody that could help us early,” Burch said. “Whether it’s academics, whether it’s on the court, practice or a match, he does a remarkably good job of being able to apply the simple things that we ask him to do and block out all the potential distractions, and he’s done that from his freshman year on.”

That focus has allowed Teune to develop not only as a player, but also as a standout mentor on the team.

Freshman setter Daniel Henwood Rodriguez praised Teune for his volleyball knowledge and added that the veteran’s expertise has helped his personal development.

“His leadership has been great; he knows a ton about the game, and he’s been here four or five years now,” Henwood Rodriguez said. “I’ve been able to learn a lot about the game from just talking to him.”

By his junior year, Teune had earned 18 starts and established himself as one of the team’s most reliable outside hitters.

Even with his development of a stronger voice in the locker room, Teune said his leadership style has always been to emphasize actions over words.

“I’d say a big thing is leading by example. It’s kind of the style I like to go by,” Teune said.

That approach has earned Teune the respect of his teammates and coaching staff, especially as he’s taken on more responsibility in his senior season.

Burch said his ability to stay poised, even in high-pressure situations, has helped Teune emerge as a vocal presence for the Buckeyes. Whether it’s in practice or matches, his consistency and determination have set the standard for the rest of the team.

“He just does a remarkable job of staying focused on what matters,” Burch said. “I think that when you set that example early on, it really helps when it comes time — your senior year, like he is now — to be that vocal presence and really encourage guys to do the same thing.”

As a seasoned veteran, Teune understands the importance of role models in shaping the team’s chemistry and performance. He said he has embraced the responsibility of guiding the next generation of Buckeyes, as many younger players look up to him.

With a lot of experience in high-stakes matches, Teune’s leadership is crucial as Ohio State continues its pursuit of success.

“Leaving here, I want people to look back and think, ‘Wow, he was a real man of respect and discipline,’” Teune said. “I want to just leave a good example for future players to build off.”