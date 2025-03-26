The Buckeyes are aiming to bounce back and make a statement Thursday.

No. 13 Ohio State (11-10, 6-5 Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) will host No. 4 McKendree (15-5, 10-1 MIVA) 7 p.m. at Columbus’ Covelli Center Thursday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a five-set road loss to Lewis Saturday, whereas the Bearcats will enter the matchup fresh off a four-set victory over Quincy.

Ohio State opposite hitter Shane Wetzel acknowledged the disappointment of last weekend’s loss, but said he remains confident in the Buckeyes’ ability to rebound.

“Obviously, it was a tough loss, but we know that we’re right there, so I think we’re just focusing on what we need to do as a team,” Wetzel said.

He also emphasized the importance of playing in front of the home crowd.

“We love it when we have a packed stadium,” Wetzel said. “It’s always awesome, and I think it helps us build our confidence up.”

With the postseason approaching, both teams are looking to solidify their conference positioning. To do so, Ohio State will need to find a way to slow down McKendree’s dominant attack.

Though head coach Kevin Burch said he is aware of the challenge that lies ahead, he believes in his team’s resilience.

“It’s going to be a dogfight, but you know, I like our toughness, especially as a younger group,” Burch said.

After inconsistent performances on both sides of the ball last weekend, Burch said the Buckeyes need to deliver a mistake-free performance to pull off the upset.

“Last weekend in the first match, we had the offense to beat the top team, but we didn’t have defense. The second match, we had the defense, but we didn’t have the offense. So, it’s just a matter of putting it all together,” Burch said.

Against McKendree, the Buckeyes will lean on Wetzel and outside hitter Stanislaw Chacinski, who have combined for 443 kills this season.

On the other side of the net, the Bearcats will look to middle blocker D’Aaron McCraney, who is coming off a career-high 15 kills in McKendree’s last win. Slowing down McCraney will be a major defensive priority for Ohio State.

With a tough test ahead, the Buckeyes will look to feed off their home-court energy and put together a complete performance in hopes of securing a key conference win.