Ohio State needed all five sets to pull off an upset win over No. 10 McKendree.

The No. 14 Buckeyes took down the Bearcats at the Covelli Center Thursday. After winning the first two sets, Ohio State dropped the next two, before rallying in the decisive fifth set to secure a 3-2 victory.

Ohio State took control early in the first set with a dominant 7-2 start, led by outside hitter Stanislaw Chacinski, who contributed three kills.

The Buckeyes then extended their lead to 13-6 following a 6-2 run.

McKendree showed life with four unanswered points behind outside hitter Kevin Schuele and opposite hitter Nikos Xydakis, but the Buckeyes maintained control to ultimately claim the set, 25-18.

The Bearcats quickly responded in the second set, jumping out to a 7-2 lead.

Ohio State countered with an 8-3 run of its own, tying the set at 10 points apiece.

Buckeye opposite hitter Shane Wetzel fueled a 7-2 surge with two kills, but McKendree answered with its own 7-2 run, led by middle blocker D’Aaron McCraney.

With the set tied at 24, the Buckeyes sealed the deal by tallying three unanswered points, securing a 26-24 set win and 2-0 match lead.

The third set stayed neck and neck, before the Bearcats took control through a 9-3 run.

The two teams traded points, but an 8-4 run — once again led by McCraney — sealed a 25-19 set victory for McKendree, cutting Ohio State’s match lead to 2-1.

The Buckeyes started strong in the fourth set with a 6-3 lead, but McKendree swiftly turned the tide with a 13-5 run, fueled by outside hitter Sam Hoskin.

The Bearcats continued their dominance with another 6-3 stretch, capitalizing on Ohio State errors.

Then, Xydakis delivered a decisive block to close out the set 25-20, forcing a fifth and final set.

McKendree struck first in the final contest, taking a 4-2 lead behind Schuele and McCraney.

The Bearcats’ 6-5 lead didn’t last long, as the Buckeyes put together a commanding 9-2 run, led by Chacinski and opposite Tyler Tharpe.

Ohio State went on to seal the set 15-9, clinching the 3-2 victory.

Buckeyes setter Grant Strong praised McKendree for its adjustments after the first two sets but commended his team’s ability to adapt in the fifth.

“They’re a great team, one of the top teams in the country, and they weren’t gonna go down without a fight,” Strong said. “They adjusted very well after the first two sets, and then we kind of had to adjust to their adjustments.”

Ohio State head coach Kevin Burch said he took pride in the Buckeyes’ defensive improvements in the final set.

“We held their left-side attackers to really low numbers, and that was huge progress from the beginning of the year,” Burch said.

The Buckeyes will remain at home to face No. 15 Ball State (16-8, 8-3 MIVA) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The game will be streamed on Big Ten+.