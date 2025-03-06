The Buckeyes are looking to carry their momentum into back-to-back road matchups against the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

No. 16 Ohio State (7-8, 4-3 Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) will travel to Newark, New Jersey, to face the Highlanders (7-6, 2-3 MIVA) in a two-match series at the Blooms Event Center Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Buckeyes will enter the weekend after a thrilling five-set comeback win over Purdue Fort Wayne Saturday, whereas NJIT looks to rebound from a straight-set loss to No. 18 Lincoln Memorial Sunday.

With both teams fighting for position in the MIVA standings, the series will present a crucial opportunity for Ohio State to solidify its footing in conference play.

The Buckeyes’ offensive success will heavily depend on outside hitter Stanislaw Chacinski and opposite hitter Shane Wetzel, who have combined for 370 kills this season.

The duo aims to challenge NJIT’s defensive front, led by middle blocker Braeden Goebbert, who has tallied a team-high 44 blocks thus far in the season.

Hudson Bates, Ohio State’s associate head coach, emphasized the importance of emotional control and preparation heading into the series.

“We’ve been watching a lot of film on them, trying to pick up on a couple of their tendencies, but for us, emotional control is the most important,” Bates said.

Ohio State is also focused on improving its defensive presence at the net, after being tested in its previous match against Purdue Fort Wayne.

In addition, setter Daniel Henwood Rodriguez said blocking will be a primary focus leading up to the NJIT series.

“Just getting dialed in on our defensive blocking more,” Henwood Rodriguez said. “That’s been our main focus this week.”

With Goebbert anchoring NJIT’s blocking efforts, Ohio State has worked on adjusting its attack strategies to break through the Highlanders defense.

Playing back-to-back matches presents an additional challenge that will force the Buckeyes to manage their endurance and recovery. Bates said the coaching staff adjusted practice intensity to ensure players remain fresh for both contests.

“When it comes to game day, we need all hands on deck, so we’re going a little bit lighter at practice,” Bates said. “At the end of the day, we have to have the guys that get us the Ws on the court, so keeping them healthy and fresh is the name of the game.”

Currently sitting at 4-3 in MIVA play, Ohio State will look to use these matches to build momentum for the rest of the season.

“These games are very important, but we’re just taking it day by day and figuring it out,” Henwood Rodriguez said.

Friday’s contest will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Saturday’s on AE TV.