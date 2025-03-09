The Buckeyes secured two dominant wins on the road to extend their winning streak to three games.

No. 16 Ohio State swept the New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders in consecutive matches Friday and Saturday night at the Blooms Event Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Led by standout performances from opposite hitter Shane Wetzel and middle blocker Aaron Grimm, the Buckeyes controlled both contests to solidify their position in the rankings.

Game 1

NJIT opened Friday’s match strong, capitalizing on four Buckeye errors to jump out to a 7-2 lead in the first set.

Ohio State outside hitter Kyle Teune responded with two key kills to fuel an 11-6 run to tie the set.

The Buckeyes found their rhythm late and closed on a 6-2 run, aided by four NJIT errors to claim the first set 25-22.

Wetzel led Ohio State on a dominant 14-4 run to close out the set 25-15.

The Buckeyes maintained control in the third set with a 6-1 run sparked by Teune and Wetzel.

NJIT responded with an 8-4 run behind outside hitter Antonio Feliciano, but Ohio State answered with a 5-1 run of its own to regain control.

A 5-2 run sealed the set 25-19 and gave the Buckeyes the sweep.

Game 2

NJIT once again started fast in Saturday’s match and opened with a 7-1 lead, led by middle blocker Andrew Fedmasu.

The Buckeyes responded with an 11-6 run, led by Teune, before Fedmasu assisted with a 5-2 push to give the Highlanders a late lead.

However, Ohio State surged back with a 12-6 run, with Teune and outside hitter Stanislaw Chacinski combining for seven kills to secure a 26-24 first-set win.

The Buckeyes then capitalized on NJIT errors to build a 7-3 lead in the second set, but the Highlanders answered with six straight points to regain control.

Ohio State responded with a 12-4 run, powered by Teune and Wetzel’s five combined kills.

Four unanswered points down the stretch for the Buckeyes sealed a 25-17 second-set win.

Ohio State carried its momentum into the final set and raced out to an 11-2 lead behind Chacinski’s strong play.

Feliciano fought to keep NJIT in the match with a crucial kill, but the Buckeyes went on a 6-3 run featuring two kills from Grimm.

A final 5-2 Buckeye stretch, capped by a Feliciano attack error, gave Ohio State the 25-20 win and its second straight sweep.

The Buckeyes will return home to face Queens University of Charlotte (10-9, 2-4 MIVA) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The match will stream on Big Ten+.