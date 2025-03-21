After five straight wins, the Buckeyes couldn’t continue their dominance.

No. 13 Ohio State saw its win streak come to an end as No. 6 Loyola Chicago claimed a 3-1 victory at Gentile Arena in Chicago Thursday night.

Led by outside hitter Parker Van Buren’s 19 kills and middle blocker Nicodemus Meyer’s six blocks, the Ramblers outlasted the Buckeyes in a competitive conference matchup.

Ohio State opened the first set strong and jumped out to a 4-1 lead.

Loyola responded with a 5-2 run, powered by Van Buren’s early attacking success.

The Buckeyes strung together a late 4-1 run, with two key kills from outside hitter Stanislaw Chacinski. And after back-to-back points from Chacinski, it sealed a 25-21 first-set win for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State carried its momentum into the second, quickly establishing a 7-3 lead.

However, the Ramblers responded with a dominant 10-3 run, with Meyer and Van Buren leading the charge at the net.

Loyola continued to control the set, as Van Buren orchestrated a 5-1 run to push the lead to 23-18.

A service ace from outside hitter Cooper Evans secured the Ramblers’ 25-18 second-set win, leveling the match at one set apiece.

In the third, Ohio State struck early, again. It went on a 6-3 run, led by Chacinski.

Loyola answered with four straight points, capped off by a service ace from outside hitter Jake Read.

Buckeye opposite hitter Shane Wetzel helped Ohio State reclaim the lead at 14-12 with a kill and a service ace. However, the Ramblers surged ahead with a 7-1 run late in the set. Four consecutive Buckeye errors allowed Loyola to escape with a 26-24 victory in the third set.

Ohio State opened the fourth set with a 7-4 lead.

Loyola countered with a 7-3 run, thanks to two Van Buren kills.

The Buckeyes rallied with a late 4-1 run to tie the set at 19. But the Ramblers closed the set on a 6-3 run led by outside hitter Daniel Fabikovic and claimed the set and match 25-22.

No. 13 Ohio State (11-9, 6-4 MIVA) travels to Romeoville, Illinois, to face No. 18 Lewis University (16-6, 6-4 MIVA) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The match will stream on Big Ten+.