Disney’s live-action musical “Snow White” may not break entirely free from the trend of nostalgic reboots, but it does attempt to breathe new life into the classic 1937 fairy tale and remind viewers why it remains so popular.

Though many moviegoers might have rolled their eyes at the idea of yet another Disney live-action remake, “Snow White” stands out in a few distinct ways. With stunning visuals and strong performances, the film is exciting to watch — yet it doesn’t quite escape the pitfalls of modern retellings.

Besides a handful of departures from the source material, the familiar tropes and characters fans know and love stick around.

Snow White (Rachel Zegler) is the young and pure-hearted princess, whose beauty incites the rage of her stepmother, the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot).

Angry that Snow White has surpassed her as “fairest of them all,” the Queen calls for her execution. However, Snow White successfully flees into the forest, where she seeks refuge with seven dwarfs.

Still, the Queen’s determination to kill Snow White doesn’t end there, building a story centered around themes like resilience, deception and the enduring power of kindness.

Gadot delivers a better-than-expected performance, portraying the Queen’s jealousy in a manner that feels disturbingly real and unsettling in the best way. She certainly looks the part of a villainous queen, covered head to toe in sequined gowns of dark blues, greens and purples and adorned with layers of elaborate jewelry.

The iconic seven dwarfs were also reimagined, though not in a way that fully worked.

It’s no easy task juggling faithfulness to the classic fairy tale while remaining respectful to those with dwarfism. Though the talented voice actors infuse humor and distinct personalities into each of the characters, the CGI simply does not measure up, making them feel merely cartoonish rather than truly convincing.

Visually, the film is stunning. The set bursts with vibrant colors and an undeniable sense of magic, which is further enhanced by the whimsical animals in every nook and cranny of each scene, immersing viewers in a lush and enchanting fairy tale world from start to end.

Ultimately, Zegler’s vocals are the film’s standout element. Her duet with love interest Jonathan (Andrew Burnap) in “A Hand Meets a Hand” is particularly memorable, with their voices blending beautifully.

The couple’s on-screen chemistry falls flat, though, leaving the romance feeling quite underdeveloped.

At just one hour and 49 minutes, the film moves at an engaging pace, making it accessible and enjoyable for audiences of all ages. The story certainly has its drawbacks, but its charm and musical elements still offer enjoyable moments, even if it doesn’t necessarily leave a lasting impact.

Rating: 3/5