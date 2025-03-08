

















The Buckeyes fell flat against Wisconsin in a 4-1 loss as the Badgers prevailed at Nationwide Arena Friday night.

It took nearly 19 minutes and 14 shots for the Badgers to break the scoreless tie, but forward Ryland Mosley netted a goal just before the period’s end to open the scoring.

From that point on, Wisconsin’s momentum was too much for the Buckeyes. The Badgers netted two more goals before the halfway mark of the second period to extend the lead to three.

Ohio State defenseman Brent Johnson’s goal at the start of the third got the Buckeyes on the board, but it wasn’t nearly enough to bring them back into the game.

An empty net goal from Wisconsin forward Kyle Kukkonen sealed the 4-1 win for the Badgers.

The Buckeyes aim to bounce back and force a game three Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.