































Déjà vu was on the horizon as the Buckeyes trailed 2-0 against the Badgers late in the first period.

But a late surge sparked Ohio State to a 3-2 overtime victory over Wisconsin Saturday at Nationwide Arena.

Thanks to forward Jake Rossi, the Buckeyes managed to sneak one past Wisconsin goaltender Tommy Scarfone after 19 shots.

Goaltender Logan Terness and Ohio State then shut out the Badgers for the rest of the game. Not only did the Buckeyes score once to force overtime, but again to set up a decisive third game.

Forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine tied the score at two in the dying minutes of the third with an extra attacker goal. And facing sudden death, forward Riley Thompson tipped a shot from defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata for the win.

Now, the Buckeyes will look to earn their spot in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals with a win Sunday night.