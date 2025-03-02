















































































The Columbus Blue Jackets claimed a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings during their Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium Saturday, marking the franchise’s first-ever appearance in the NHL’s marquee outdoor event.

With more than 90,000 fans in attendance and an intermission performance by Twenty One Pilots, the Blue Jackets took over the ‘Shoe and shined under its bright lights.

The Blue Jackets also honored their late teammate Johnny Gaudreau, who was tragically killed alongside his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, while cycling in New Jersey in August 2024. In addition to being led onto the ice by the Gaudreau family, players wore outfits inspired by Johnny Gaudreau’s personal style throughout the night.