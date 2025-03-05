





























































Approximately 900 Ohio State community members assembled in the Oval to protest Senate Bill 1 and Ohio State’s recent diversity, equity and inclusion cutbacks. Attendees included students, faculty, staff, alumni and more.

This demonstration comes after Thursday’s University Senate meeting, where Ohio State President Ted Carter Jr. announced the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Center for Belonging and Social Change were being eliminated. These changes accompany numerous executive orders issued by President Donald Trump’s administration, a letter from the Department of Education and Ohio Senate Bill 1.

Tuesday’s event mainly featured speeches, chants and songs. It was organized by the university’s chapters of the American Association of University Professors and the Ohio Student Association, marking their first-ever partnership.

This photo gallery compiles some of the protest’s most notable moments. For a full breakdown, click here.