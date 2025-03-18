In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Ohio Statehouse will honor former first lady Florence Harding with a free presentation.

Hosted by Sherry Hall, manager of the Warren G. Harding Presidential Sites in Marion, Ohio, “Florence Harding: First Lady of Consequence” will showcase Harding’s efforts to protect and advance women’s rights in the 1920s political scene. The presentation will be held Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Statehouse Atrium, located at 1 Capital Square.

Hall said Florence Harding was born and raised in Marion. She served as first lady from 1921-23, until her husband, Warren G. Harding, the 29th U.S. President, died in August 1923.

Like many other presidential spouses, Florence Harding had numerous sociopolitical goals during her tenure as first lady.

“One thing I’m going to talk a lot about is how she made the White House kind of a stage for women, like women scientists, women artists and women journalists,” Hall said. “She urged women to get involved. One of the things that she urged them to do is to become involved politically. She didn’t care which party you wanted to join; she just wanted women’s voices to be heard.”

Hall said following the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which granted women the right to vote, President Warren G. Harding became the first U.S. president elected by both men and women. This historic shift also paved the way for women like Florence Harding to play a more active role in politics and public life.

“She knew times were changing for women and that they needed to take a larger role in society,” Hall said.

Hall said before Florence Harding became the first lady, she went through a divorce and experienced life as a single parent, causing many American women to feel they could relate to her.

“She had lived a life and experienced things that many women experienced that you just didn’t read on the front page of newspapers,” Hall said. “I think that’s what makes her a very important, pivotal figure, especially for women.”

Kennedy Porter, public information officer at the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board, said because Florence Harding was raised in Marion, the Statehouse feels particularly excited to share her story and honor Ohio’s contributions to women’s history in America.

“We have the amazing opportunity to show educational programs to people for free and teach a little more about our state’s history,” Porter said.

Porter said Tuesday’s event is one of three Women’s History Month presentations, which are scheduled to take place at the Statehouse on the last three Tuesdays of March. The March 11 presentation focused on women’s basketball in Columbus, and the March 25 event will highlight Ohio artist Leslie Adams.

“We encourage the audience to hear about different inspirational women to show that women can do various careers in life and find success,” Porter said.

For more information about the Women’s History Month presentations, visit the Ohio Statehouse website.