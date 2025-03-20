Chants of “When I say staffing, you say now!” rang out Wednesday afternoon as health care workers at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center picketed to demand a larger workforce and better working conditions.

Organized by the IAM Healthcare Union — a union comprised of healthcare professionals, including clinicians, technicians and caregivers nationwide — the picket brought together around 200 front-line medical staff members and community supporters from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants held signs and chanted outside the University Hospital — located at 410 W. 10th Ave. — calling for Ohio State’s administrators to invest in safer staffing levels.

Picket participants expressed that understaffing in medical workers is leading to staff burnout and putting patient care at risk.

In 2024, patient care associates and psychiatric care technicians at the center received certification from the State Employment Relations Board they would be represented by the IAM Healthcare Union. The group is currently negotiating with Wexner hospital management for a first collective bargaining agreement, according to a media advisory from IAM Healthcare Union.

Ohio State has acknowledged an annual turnover rate of more than 50% among new hires, according to the media advisory.

Rich Nadeau, an IAM union representative, said those who signed up to take part in the picket rotated in 30-minute shifts. Protesters were offered T-shirts, picket signs, lunch and water before joining the crowd lining the sidewalk.

Throughout the event, demonstrators held signs and chanted slogans like, “Whose hospital? Our hospital!” and “1-2-3-4, this is what we’re fighting for! 5-6-7-8, safety at Ohio State!” Passing cars honked in support, and at one point, a woman driving by rolled down her window to tell the crowd she had protested understaffing as a nurse 40 years ago.

Among the picketers was Dylan England-Carroll, a senior psychiatric care technician on Harding Hospital’s fifth floor, which primarily treats decompensated psychosis patients, or individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions that are facing worsening symptoms. They emphasized that staffing shortages at Harding — and throughout Wexner Medical Center — are directly affecting patient care.

“We’re looking for respect, recruitment and retainment — safe staffing,” England-Carroll said, pointing to signs carried by demonstrators.

England-Caroll said staff shortages can lead to patient suffering or confusion.

“Especially at Harding, we want to make a human connection with the patients, but when we have only one or two techs on the floor, we’re rushing around and we’re not able to make them feel safe,” England-Carrol said.

England-Carroll said many psychiatric patients struggle with debilitating paranoia, making trust-building essential for their treatment. But when staff are stretched thin, patients may see them as impersonal or unreliable, which slows their recovery.

Understaffing also takes a mental toll on staff at the Wexner Medical Center, England-Caroll said.

“I think a lot of us are drawn to this job because we have a natural inclination to care for people, but it’s hard to sustain that when we’re just trying to keep ourselves afloat financially, let alone keep our patients safe,” England-Carroll said. “We feel like we’re failing our patients, and then we come home drained, with nothing left to give to our families or friends.”

England-Carroll said an important part of respect is a fair wage.

“We work for the beacon of health care in central Ohio,” England-Caroll said. “Why do staff have to deal with poverty wages? It’s just kind of mind-blowing to me. I don’t think patients realize that the people drawing their blood, doing their EKGs, are making poverty wages because we work alongside doctors and nurses who make decent money.”

Marti Leitch, director of media relations for Wexner Medical Center, said in an email the medical center “has taken many steps to retain, recruit and support our patient care associates (PCAs) and psychiatric care technicians (PCTs).”

“This fiscal year we have hired more than 300 of these positions with another 50 set to join us soon,” Leitch said. “We’ve adopted technology to improve patient monitoring, which allows PCAs and PCTs to fully use their skill set and improves job satisfaction. We have a market-competitive wage and benefits package that prioritizes employee well-being and our long-standing commitment to patient safety.”

Lyndsee Cody, a senior PCA in the colorectal and bariatric surgery unit and attendee at Wednesday’s protest, said the main reasoning behind the picket was to advocate for safe staffing, better patient care and improved working conditions.

“Our motive today is to increase awareness and hope that OSU realizes what we’re really going through on the floor, in the inpatient world and what we experience every day taking care of patients without enough hands,” Cody said.

She described the workload that PCAs on her floor face. The 23-bed unit typically runs with only two PCAs per shift, leaving each responsible for around 11 to 12 patients, many of whom are recent post-surgical cases who require intensive care, Cody said.

“We’re talking about acute care patients, fresh surgeries, bariatric and colorectal cases, lots of drains, very sick patients,” Cody said. “They need Q2 turns, help getting up and complete assistance with basic care. We can’t be in 12 rooms at once. And I see the neglect, not intentional neglect, but we’re not able to fully care for patients the way they should be because we’re on a time limit.”

To keep up, Cody said she and her coworkers are forced to start vitals, input/output tracking and blood sugar checks an hour and a half before their shifts officially begin, and they often stay nearly two hours late.

“Coworkers are crying because they’re being overworked and overwhelmed,” Cody said. “Something needs to change, and OSU needs to realize that.”

Leitch said in response to concerns of union members, the Wexner Medical Center continues to staff hospital units to “maintain standards of care and according to the level of care our patients need, as some areas have more critically ill patients than others.”

“These decisions are made through collaborative discussions with unit leaders, the charge nurse, the PCAs/PCTs and nurses on the unit,” Leitch said.

According to the media advisory, the next negotiation session between IAM Healthcare professionals and Ohio State administrators is scheduled for Tuesday.

“We look forward to the union returning to negotiations to reach a fair contract that aligns with our shared goals and best serves our patients,” Leitch said.