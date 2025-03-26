Morgan Frye has earned her first Big Ten distinction of the season.

Frye — a graduate infielder — received Big Ten Player of the Week honors, according to a Monday X post from Ohio State softball. This follows an impressive 5-0 run from the Buckeyes, with a series sweep against Michigan State Friday and Sunday, as well as wins against Youngstown State March 19 and Green Bay March 17.

Frye led the Buckeyes throughout this victory stretch, recording a batting average of 0.900. Frye also tallied four doubles and two home runs, alongside seven RBIs and a 0.923 on-base percentage.

This season, Frye has averaged a slugging percentage of 0.857, which puts her at No. 11 for the entire conference.

Frye is the third Buckeye to receive the title this season. She follows sophomore catcher/utility player Jasmine Burns, who won the award Feb. 10, and senior infielder Kaitlyn Farle, who won it Feb. 24.

Frye spent four years at Berry College before transferring to Ohio State in fall 2024. She was a three-time All-American at Berry and was named Southern Athletic Association Athlete of the Year in her final season with the Vikings.

Following a Tuesday night victory over Purdue Fort Wayne, the Buckeyes’ next matchup is against the Akron Zips Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.