Entering Ohio State’s in-state matchup against Youngstown State, it ranked fifth in the country in doubles per game and third nationally in home runs per game.

Those statistics stayed consistent on Wednesday against the Penguins.

No. 25 Ohio State blasted four doubles and two home runs in a 12-1 win against Youngstown State to close out its 11th straight game at Buckeye Field.

Offensively, right fielder Morgan Frye led the way with a season-high two doubles and left fielder Hadley Parisien and shortstop Kami Kortokrax each blasted a home run.

Frye said she was disciplined at the plate, leading to her success.

“I think I was just swinging at my pitch,” Frye said. “(Kumar) preaches a lot about hitting doubles and hitting line drives, so I think that was in my mind the whole time.”

Pitcher Kassandra Gewecke got her second straight start, where she picked up her fourth win on the year, and led the Buckeyes to an 11th mercy rule victory.

In the first inning, second baseman Kaitlyn Farley and Frye blasted back-to-back doubles against the outfield wall, scoring three Ohio State runners. A few batters later, left fielder Hadley Parisien hit a three-run homer, her ninth home run of the season, capping off an eight-run inning.

After Youngstown State got one run back in the second, the Buckeyes kept their foot on the gas and scored three more, highlighted by a solo home run from Kortokrax.

Ohio State tacked on another run in the third off an RBI from third baseman Sami Bewick, putting the Buckeyes up 12-1.

The combination of Gewecke and pitcher Layna Gerhard paid off in the form of no hits allowed in the final two frames to close out the run-rule.

The Buckeyes received the No. 25 ranking in the NFCA Coaches Poll and the ESPN/USA Softball poll Tuesday. Head coach Kirin Kumar said the team isn’t focused on that, rather they’re worried about improving each day.

“They’ve done a lot to get there, but the work doesn’t stop,” Kumar said.

Over Ohio State’s homestand, the Buckeyes won nine of 11 games, defeated seven nonconference opponents, won a Big Ten series against No. 21 Nebraska, but fell just short to No. 2 Texas.

“I think we really embraced being at home and protecting our turf,” Frye said. “We’re looking to carry that momentum into the next few games.”

Next, No. 25 Ohio State (22-6-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will travel to East Lansing, Michigan to take on Michigan State (9-12, 1-3 Big Ten) Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All games will be streamed on Big Ten+.