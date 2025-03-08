After 18 straight games on the road, the Buckeyes returned to Buckeye Field in dominant fashion.

In a doubleheader against Oakland and Merrimac, Ohio State won both of its Friday games. Each contest only took five innings as the Buckeyes have now run-ruled five of their last seven opponents.

In her first home game, head coach Kirin Kumar said she was happy to see a strong performance in front of the Buckeyes crowd.

“It was awesome being at home and showing the fans what we got,” Kumar said.

Game 1: Oakland

Ohio State blasted six home runs to run-rule the Golden Grizzlies 10-2.

The Buckeyes’ home run tally came one short of their program-record, which they set Feb. 21 against Cornell.

Freshman pitcher Lorin Boutte picked up her eighth win of the season and has only given up two earned runs in her last six appearances.

First baseman Reagan Milliken put the Buckeyes on the scoreboard with her seventh home run of the season to give Ohio State a 3-0 lead in the first.

After Oakland retired five consecutive Ohio State batters, catcher Jasmyn Burns and designated player Morgan Frye tacked on back-to-back home runs to extend the lead to five.

Following an Oakland solo shot in the top of the fourth, Buckeyes right fielder Taylor Cruse and left fielder Hadley Parisien smashed two home runs in a row.

A few batters later, Milliken hit her second three-run homer of the day to give Ohio State a 10-1 lead. The senior infielder continued to stay hot as she tallied her second multi-home run game of the season and has crushed seven in her last 10 games.

Milliken said that her success on the field is due to the work that she has put in during practice.

“Staying consistent every day in practice and just working hard,” Milliken said. “We do pretty much the same thing every day because hitting is the same thing and just sticking to that.”

Game 2: Merrimack

Ohio State’s offense erupted, again, as the Buckeyes overwhelmed Merrimack in a 17-1, five-inning bout.

Every player in Ohio State’s starting batting order scored a run as the Buckeyes produced their highest scoring game of the season.

In the first, Ohio State’s bats caught fire. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 10-0 lead and scored their most runs in an inning this season.

Ohio State’s first frame was highlighted by catcher Cadyn Ruffer’s first career two-run RBI triple and Parisien’s two-run home run.

The Buckeyes’ offense continued to shine in the second as they added on seven more runs, including six with two outs.

Defensively, freshman pitcher Kassandra Gewecke tossed her second complete game and shortstop Kami Kortokrax made the highlight of the day, converting a spinning double play in the third.

“Our pitchers did well,” Kumar said. “The defense was good and the base running was really good.”

Next up, the Buckeyes (15-4-1) continue the Ohio State Tournament over the weekend as they play Kent State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oakland at 3 p.m. Sunday and No. 2 Texas at 4 p.m. Monday.