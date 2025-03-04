Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” poses the timeless question: “To be, or not to be.”

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio’s production of “Fat Ham” aims to find the answer.

Playwright James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, “Fat Ham,” will open in Studio One at the Riffe Center Theatre Complex Thursday and have various showtimes until March 23. Set during a Black family’s backyard cookout in the American South, the comedic play reinvents the classic tale, placing it in a brand-new light, according to the theater’s website.

Alexa Baker, marketing manager at The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio, said in an email the theater received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts to fund the production. However, she said the funding has since been frozen, as the show’s content goes against President Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Jabari Johnson, the actor portraying Larry, Opal’s brother, the show’s re-interpretation of Laertes said the show will continue with or without the funding.

“We want you to feel comfortable and like there’s someone that wants you here,” Johnson said. “Despite that kind of pushback — receiving that and having that stripped away from us — we still want people to see the show and know that that doesn’t matter. We’re going to celebrate, and we’re going to make something out of what we have.”

According to a May 2022 press release from The Public Theater and National Black Theatre — which collaborated to stage “Fat Ham” that year — Juicy, the main character, is a young, queer Black man struggling with his identity. After Pap, Juicy’s father, is murdered, his mother Tedra quickly remarries his Uncle Rev — Pap’s brother and murderer. When Juicy is visited by his father’s ghost, he’s given the choice to either avenge his father’s death or break the cycle of violence in pursuit of his own happiness.

Though “Hamlet” is widely regarded as a revenge tragedy, “Fat Ham” is anything but, Johnson said.

According to The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio’s website, the show explores serious themes such as homophobia, racism, family trauma and fatphobia through playful comedic scenes balanced with genuine, heartfelt moments.

“With this play, there is such a turnaround. There’s a counterculture to it, where [Ijames] clearly doesn’t want it to end with sadness or pain. It’s a show about celebration,” Johnson said. “Everyone is learning to break past generational trauma and become bigger, better people. There’s a point to make sure it’s an elevating, uplifting story in the end.”

Johnson said this modern adaptation stands independent of the original, and no prior knowledge is required to enjoy the performance. In fact, he said “Fat Ham” is the complete opposite — a fresh take on the characters using the pre-existing story arc.

Tyla Daniel, the actress portraying Opal — the show’s re-interpretation of Ophelia — explained that in this modern version, Opal and her brother Larry undergo a role reversal, with Larry taking on traits traditionally associated with Ophelia, and Opal embodying the boldness and strength typically seen in Laertes.

“She is someone who, when given the opportunity to be herself, would bloom. I think she holds a little place in my heart because she could be very different,” Daniel said. “She could be more like Ophelia if she truly wanted to be. There’s something about her strength and will — being defiant, even when she has to give in — that’s just empowering.”

In contrast, Johnson said Larry wants nothing more than to let go of the powerful, masculine façade he maintains. He said his character longs to embrace his queerness and reject toxic masculinity, but is stifled by his family’s expectations.

“Larry is this person who has this sense of duty and order and wants to do well because his mom Raby sees so much potential in him,” Johnson said. “He knows what he’s been told he’s good at, but there’s this softer side to him that he wants to release and wants to be known, but [he] doesn’t really know how to do that.”

Daniel said by the end of the production, Opal and Larry come to terms with their sexualities alongside Juicy, representing the varying coming-out experiences queer people have depending on their environment and upbringing. She said the show helps people of all demographics understand the importance of creating a safe space in which these stories can be told.

“It creates an environment where people like me — queer people like me, Black people like me, people who aren’t like me — can all still see that these things are important,” Daniel said. “They’re important things to talk about, to want to hold and take care of. Stories like this are important now more than ever, and just creating space and a moment in time where we can celebrate, engage and really consider these elements is important.”

Thursday and Friday will be previews of the show, with Saturday being the official opening date. The show is recommended for ages 13 and up because of the content’s sensitive nature.

Tickets can be purchased for $65.38 on the CBUSArts website. More information regarding tickets and showtimes can be found on the theater’s website.