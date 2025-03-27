Every year, college students face numerous challenges, from passing difficult classes and managing their time to finding jobs and internships.

While grappling with these everyday issues, it can be difficult to prioritize physical, mental and social health; however, it’s important to be conscious of one’s holistic well-being.

Here are a few events Ohio State is hosting dedicated to promoting healthy activities and behaviors throughout the rest of the semester. Click on the title of any event for more information.

March 28 — “Lunch & Learn: The Benefits Of Breakfast” (Virtual)

According to Ohio State’s human resources webpage, this free webinar — scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Friday — will offer students the opportunity to learn more about how a balanced breakfast can set a positive tone for one’s entire day.

Sponsored by Buckeye Wellness, the event will feature discussions with representatives from the university’s Office of the Chief Wellness Officer, which “collaborates with Buckeyes to enhance the culture of health and wellness at Ohio State,” according to the Office of Health and Wellness webpage. Wexner Medical Center dietitian Stacy Cleveland will also be present, highlighting the impact of a nutritious breakfast on overall well-being.

This event is open to all faculty, staff and students. To register for the event, visit Ohio State’s human resources webpage.

April 9 — “Garden Kickoff: Spring Planting” (1600 E. Long St.)

According to Ohio State’s human resources webpage, Timothy McDermott, assistant professor of agriculture and natural resources, has worked alongside the Wexner Medical Center’s Healthy Community Center to host a series of community garden programs held on one Wednesday each month from March through September.

April 9 will mark the second installment of the seven-part series, allowing attendees to learn about spring vegetables and work on their own raised gardens from 6-8 p.m.

The classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required in advance, as there are a limited number of attendance slots due to the classroom’s size. For more information, including how to register, visit Ohio State’s human resources webpage.

April 10 — “Out Of The Darkness Campus Walk” (337 Annie and John Glenn Ave. and The Oval)

Scheduled for April 10 from 6-8 p.m. across Ohio State’s Columbus, Lima, Mansfield, Marion and Wooster campuses, the annual “Out of the Darkness Campus Walk” gives Ohio State students a chance to come together as a community to acknowledge the devastating effects that suicide and mental illness have on the extended Buckeye community, according to Ohio State’s suicide prevention webpage.

The event is hosted as a collaboration between Ohio State’s Suicide Prevention Program and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

For Ohio State’s Columbus campus, the walk will begin in the Tom W. Davis Gym in the RPAC before participants walk to the Oval. For more information, including specific locations for other campuses, visit Ohio State’s suicide prevention webpage.

April 15 — “Embracing Lifestyle Medicine For A Healthier Community” (Virtual)

Ohio State students, faculty and staff can explore the principles of lifestyle medicine and learn how simple changes can prevent, manage and even reverse chronic diseases during an April 15 session from noon to 12:30 p.m., according to Ohio State’s human resources webpage.

The webinar will cover key topics such as nutrition, physical activity, stress management and sleep, also offering tips and strategies to enhance well-being and foster a healthier living environment.

For more information about the event and how to register, visit Ohio State’s human resources webpage.

April 16 — “Spring Into Health” (Virtual)

April 16 from noon to 12:30 p.m., Ohio State will host a “Spring into Health” webinar to encourage students, faculty and staff to embrace a healthier lifestyle, according to the university’s CarmenZoom webpage.

According to the webpage, Megan Amaya, associate clinical professor and co-director of the Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness program, will offer tips, insights and strategies to enhance physical and mental well-being.

This event is open to all faculty, staff and students. To register for the event, visit Ohio State’s CarmenZoom webpage.

April 29 — “2025 State of Health and Wellness Address in Buckeye Nation” (Virtual)

Ohio State will host its annual “State of Health and Wellness Address in Buckeye Nation” from 1:30-3 p.m. April 29.

According to the Office of the Chief Wellness Officer’s webpage, the address includes updates about wellness efforts at Ohio State, highlights from Buckeye Wellness’ programming efforts, the announcement of the Wellness Leadership Awards and remarks from university leadership.

Some of the event’s guest speakers will include Ryan Lovell, associate vice president for health and well-being in the Office of Student Life; Laxmi Mehta, chief well-being leader at the Wexner Medical Center; and Andy Thomas, chief clinical officer at the Wexner Medical Center. Amaya, who is leading the aforementioned “Spring Into Health” event, will also be a featured speaker.

For more information about the webinar, including the event schedule, visit the Office of the Chief Wellness Officer webpage.