Two Ohio State women’s basketball players earned recognition for their standout performances this season, following the team’s disappointing second-round loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association revealed the Coaches’ All-America Team finalists Tuesday, with junior forward Cotie McMahon and freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge making the list.

According to its website, the WBCA Coaches’ All-America Team placements are based on an athlete’s game-by-game statistics, impact on their respective team, sportsmanship and academic eligibility.

McMahon ranked ninth in Big Ten scoring this season, leading the Buckeyes with 16.5 points per game, 173 made field goals and 99 made free throws. She also recorded six 20-point games.

In addition, McMahon was named an All-Big Ten first-team player both this season and last, also earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2023.

Cambridge, on the other hand, ranked 16th in the Big Ten in scoring with 15.4 points per game and sixth in the conference with two steals per game. She also led Ohio State’s team with nine 20-point games.

Cambridge was also awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors this season and was selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Week four times in total.