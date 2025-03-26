The Cotie McMahon era at Ohio State has come to an end.

After three seasons with the Buckeyes, junior forward Cotie McMahon entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer Wednesday afternoon, according to Ohio State Athletics Associate Director Maria Slovikovski.

In her time with the Buckeyes, McMahon earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten second team honors in 2023, also receiving All-Big Ten first team honors in each of the last two seasons.

McMahon averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game throughout her career at Ohio State and led the Buckeyes in scoring with 16.5 points per game in the 2024-25 season.

The decision to transfer comes after Ohio State’s disappointing 82-67 loss to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday. McMahon was “very frustrated” with the Buckeyes’ early exit, according to Eleven Warriors.

In McMahon’s three years on the team, Ohio State has made it past the second round of the NCAA tournament just once — when the Buckeyes earned a trip to the Elite Eight in her freshman season.