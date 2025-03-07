When adversity hits, teams look to their veterans to lead by example.

But Sunday night’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, which ended in a 93-90 loss for the Buckeyes, wasn’t a proud showing for Ohio State and its star forward Cotie McMahon.

After fouling out in overtime, McMahon sat down on the bench and pointed both of her middle fingers toward the away crowd in College Park, Maryland. Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said Thursday that McMahon’s actions will not warrant a suspension or fine, either from the team or the NCAA.

“We had an unfortunate incident with Cotie [McMahon] where she kind of lost control of her emotions there for a moment and did something out of character for her,” McGuff said. “We are addressing that internally with her.”

McMahon has since addressed the incident and taken responsibility for her actions.

“I acknowledge that I made a mistake with my reaction during the game,” McMahon said in a Thursday statement through Sports Information Director Maria Slovikowski. “I’m sorry this happened and I’m sorry if I offended anyone. That’s not who I am as a person or as a competitor. I’m putting this behind me.”

Looking ahead to the Buckeyes’ schedule, Ohio State has no time to dwell on the past. The team will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the third round of the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Friday night.