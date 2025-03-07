After an impressive regular season, four Ohio State women’s basketball players are taking home Big Ten honors.

Guard Jaloni Cambridge, forward Cotie McMahon, forward Taylor Thierry and guard Madison Greene were all honored with Big Ten awards, Ohio State Athletics announced in a Tuesday press release.

Cambridge and McMahon were both unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections, and Thierry was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team, as voted by Big Ten coaches.

During the regular season, McMahon tallied six 20-point games and ranked ninth in Big Ten scoring with 16.9 points per game.

Cambridge was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year, alongside Michigan guard Olivia Olson.

Notably, the last Buckeye to receive this award was McMahon in 2023.

Cambridge averaged 16 points per game this year, which was good for 11th in the conference. Cambridge leads the Buckeyes with 97 assists and nine 20-point games this year.

Thierry was named to the Big Ten-All Defensive Team and also awarded All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. She is second in steals in the Big Ten with 2.38 per game and leads the Buckeyes with 69 steals on the season.

Greene was named the Buckeyes Sportsmanship Honoree for the season — an award given to student-athletes who bring a high standard of character and respect to the court and classroom.

Friday, Ohio State will face the winner of today’s Michigan State-Iowa match, traveling to Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the third round of the Big Ten Tournament.