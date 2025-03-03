It all came down to the final seconds.

In a game where neither team could gain a definitive edge, one team would get the last laugh.

Maryland enjoyed that.

Behind a game-winning 3-pointer from Sarah Te-Biasu, the No. 19 Terrapins edged past the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes 93-90 in overtime at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland Sunday.

The Maryland guard, Te-Biasu, sprinted the length of the floor in the final seconds and heaved a one-legged 3-pointer that proved to be the difference.

That shot was one of nine the Terrapins made, as Maryland shot a scorching 47% from long range.

Maryland got off to a quick start in the first quarter, scoring the game’s first 5 points, with guard Shyanne Sellers capping off the spurt with a 3-pointer.

The Terrapins traded blows with the Buckeyes and scored two straight buckets at the end of the first quarter to take a 24-17 heading into the break.

The Buckeyes picked up some momentum in the second quarter, as they outscored Maryland 21-13 in the period.

Ohio State used a 17-6 run over six minutes of play to take a 36-32 lead with three minutes to go in the half. Maryland cut the lead to 1 point with 55 seconds left on a Sellers triple, only taking a 38-37 deficit into the half.

Both teams racked up fouls in the third quarter, leaving Jaloni Cambridge and Cotie McMahon spending a chunk of the quarter on the Buckeyes’ bench with four fouls each.

The Terrapins took a slight lead in another back-and-forth quarter. Maryland outscored the Buckeyes by 2 to lead 58-57 after three quarters.

After Cambridge fouled out, Maryland increased its lead to 9 on a 3-pointer from guard Kaylene Smikle.

Ohio State never wavered and went on an 11-2 run, capped off by a layup from forward Taylor Thierry to tie the game at 72 with under three minutes left.

Thierry paced the Buckeyes with 21 points in the contest.

With over a minute left, the Buckeyes found themselves down by 2 before McMahon made a layup to knot the game at 76.

Sellers responded with a turnaround jumper on the other end before McMahon once again tied the game with 29 seconds left.

The tie stood over the last seconds of the quarter, as a 78-78 deadlock pushed the battle to overtime.

Ohio State quickly went on a 5-0 run in the first minute of overtime, making it look like the momentum was shifted toward the Buckeyes.

But Maryland never faltered.

The Terrapins continued to battle back and a 3-pointer from Smikle tied the game with 1:25 left in overtime.

Te-Biasu’s layup with 26 seconds left gave the Terrapins its first lead of overtime at 89-88.

After a pair of split free throws, Ohio State got one last possession, and guard Madison Greene made the most of it, tying the game at 90 with a layup at seven seconds to go.

Te-Biasu became the hero for Maryland, as she drilled the 3-pointer in the final seconds to give the Terrapins a 93-90 victory.

Ohio State (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) will face a to-be-determined opponent in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament Friday, March 7 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.