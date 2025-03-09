UCLA proved to be too much for Ohio State from the opening tip.

The second-seeded Bruins cruised to a 75-46 victory over the third-seeded Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.

The 29-point margin was Ohio State’s worst loss of the season — in arguably its biggest game.

UCLA — who beat the Buckeyes for the second time this season — held Ohio State to 33% shooting from the field while converting on 51% of its own field goals. The Bruins also out-rebounded Ohio State 43-25.

The game was all but over in the first half after UCLA took a 44-21 lead into the break. The Bruins quickly built a lead as large as 39 points in the second before coasting to the 75-46 win.

Guard Jaloni Cambridge and forward Cotie McMahon both left the game with injuries in the third quarter. Neither returned, but both were back on the bench in the fourth.

Ohio State will now wait to learn its seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes hope to earn a top-four seed, which would allow them to host the first two rounds of the tournament.

It would be Ohio State’s third consecutive season hosting if they earn a top-four seed.

The bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the selection.